Naples postpones 4th of July fireworks for city’s centennial

In past years, Naples has been a popular spot to celebrate Independence Day.

The firework show over the ocean and the parade was a sight to see, but things have changed.

City officials said it’s becoming harder to organize and turnouts are dwindling.

The city decided to postpone the fireworks to December for the Centennial celebration since they currently only have 26 of 40 public beach access points open.

Naples has decided to postpone its Fourth of July celebration and use the fireworks display for its centennial celebration in December. (CREDIT: WINK News)

It’s a celebration for many to pack the beach around the Naples Pier and watch the sky light up in honor of America. But Hurricane Ian did a lot of damage, and that raises safety concerns due to the limited access and the amount of anticipated attendance.

One couple said canceling the fireworks show is pretty unfortunate.

“They do it also for the safety of the people, crowding, you know,” said Denise Papalelo, of Marco Island. “If you’re limited to access and things like that, I mean, you kind of have to weigh your options. I do feel bad. It’s kind of sad because it’s been happening for years, but if they feel that it’s for the safety of everybody, then they gotta do what’s right for the county, too, and the city of Naples.”

The Naples City Council discussed whether to move the fireworks to Sudgeon Park instead, but ultimately decided to delay to host them over the Gulf in December as Naples celebrates its 100th birthday.