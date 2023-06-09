Lee County school district partners with BreakSpot to provide free breakfast, lunch during the summer

The School District of Lee County is partnering with Florida’s Summer BreakSpot program to provide meals to children while school is out for the summer.

The program allows the school district to provide meals to children who are 18 years and younger at no cost to them.

The breakfast and lunches will be served at more than 80 school-based and community sites in Lee County beginning Thursday through July 28th, according to a news release from the school district.

There are no income requirements, nor is registration necessary.

The food must be consumed on-site as there is no longer a grab-and-go service.

“The School District of Lee County has partnered with the Summer Feeding Program for over 20 years” said Food and Nutrition Services Director Kandy Messenger. “Serving summer meals to the students when school is not in session is an important service that we are able to provide.”

There are three ways to find a Summer BreakSpot site and serving times for breakfast and lunch: Dial 211, Text “Food” to 304-304 or visit www.SummerBreakSpot.org.