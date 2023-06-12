Poll Results: What do you think Gen Z workers lack in work ethic?

Photo by KOBU Agency on Unsplash

We have the results of last week’s poll asking WINK viewers what they think Southwest Florida Gen Z workers lack in work ethic.

The poll was inspired by Tiffany Rizzo’s story Tuesday on a study that said older business owners and managers find workers in Generation Z “difficult.”

The results came of the poll came in over the weekend, and 3,808 of you voted with the majority (1,960) saying Gen Z workers lack passion.

Coming in third was the idea that the generation just lacks experience, with 584 voting for that option.

The option that this generation is misunderstood came in second, with over a third (1,264) voting that this is a more complex issue.

To see how the votes break down percentage-wise, see the image below:

