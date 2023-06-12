Gulf waters become training ground for Coast Guard, law enforcement

U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J. Groll

From the sky and the water, several different groups that could be called in to perform water rescues hopped on board to practice their life-saving skills.

The joint training exercise took place June 7, 2023, off Sand Key in Pinellas County.

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

Coast Guard Station Sand Key

Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation

Pinellas County Sheriff

Pasco County Sheriff

Sarasota County Sheriff

Manatee County Sheriff

Venice Police department marine unit

The crews trained in hoist operations utilizing a MH 60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from the Station Sand Key response boat and with their own vessels. Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll