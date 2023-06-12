WINK News

Watch Now
BREAKING
Trump and his allies escalate attacks on criminal case as history-making court appearance approaches

Gulf waters become training ground for Coast Guard, law enforcement

Published: Updated:
U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J. Groll

From the sky and the water, several different groups that could be called in to perform water rescues hopped on board to practice their life-saving skills.

The joint training exercise took place June 7, 2023, off Sand Key in Pinellas County.

  • Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater
  • Coast Guard Station Sand Key
  • Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations
  • Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation
  • Pinellas County Sheriff
  • Pasco County Sheriff
  • Sarasota County Sheriff
  • Manatee County Sheriff
  • Venice Police department marine unit

The crews trained in hoist operations utilizing a MH 60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from the Station Sand Key response boat and with their own vessels. Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.