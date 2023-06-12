Man accused of kidnapping, raping woman in Fort Myers after offering ride home

Julio Velazquez

A man is in custody after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says he kidnapped and raped a woman who hitched a ride in his truck.

According to LCSO, Julio Velazquez was arrested Saturday after sexually battering a woman he found outside the Romance nightclub at 3506 Palm Beach Blvd. in Fort Myers. The woman needed a ride home, and Velazquez offered to take her there.

The woman eventually realized Velazquez wasn’t driving where she had told him to take her. He pulled over near Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers and ordered her out of the car. She grabbed a broken bottle to defend herself.

Velazquez punched her repeatedly in the head until she lost consciousness. The woman said she woke up to find him raping her with his hands around her neck.

She was eventually able to run away and hide in the woods. The woman knocked on people’s doors and found someone to contact law enforcement. She then received medical care.

LCSO detectives began canvassing the area and were able to identify Velazquez’s GMC truck. Hours later, patrol deputies found it in Tice.

Velazquez was detained and brought into custody. LCSO said he is an undocumented immigrant with no record in Florida who has been living in the area for around two years.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said his office will work with federal authorities to have Velazquez deported.