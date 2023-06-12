Wolfmoon Bakery to open in Bonita Springs on Friday

Wolfmoon Bakery will celebrate the grand opening of its brick-and-mortar location Friday in Bonita Springs. The new cafe-style bakery is at the Entrada development on the northeast corner of Bonita Beach and Old 41 roads in between the newly opened Waffle Monkey and The Boba Shop.

Clara Fasciglione founded Wolfmoon in January 2021, starting as an online business selling her croissants out of a commissary kitchen. Customers could purchase a box of eight croissants for a singular order or cafes could order wholesale.

“I noticed before that there aren’t any fresh pastries made from scratch [in the area], so I sold to five coffee shops, but I could have sold to way more,” Fasciglione said.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.