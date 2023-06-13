Stormwater utility bills on the rise? Possible increase in Cape Coral

Cape Coral City Hall

How much do you pay for your stormwater utility bill?

“I pay right now, probably $100 a month for water,” Trevor Jurkowski said, from Cape Coral.

“Well, it has been going up slightly,” George Malone said, from Cape Coral.

A plan to increase the monthly stormwater utility bill by just $7 doesn’t seem too bad, right? But what if it were to increase every year for the next 10 years?

“It wouldn’t be great. Especially as every other bill or, I guess, utility is increasing as well,” Jurkowski said.

That’s what the city of Cape Coral is proposing: a steady increase in rates. Starting at $7 per year, then $9, then $10 — until the average rate per single-family home is up to around $220. Right now, it’s at $135.

“We really never had a problem with the water,” Malone said.

Because of that, Malone doesn’t think a steady increase is an unfair trade.

“I guess in order to help the water quality throughout the town, I guess we’re probably better off having a slight increase. Nothing major but it’s like one,” Malone said.

It’s the city’s solution to achieving a sustainable revenue level — based on operating and capital needs.

Jurkowski just hopes he’ll be able to have a say.

“Hopefully, the city will take into consideration, you know, what the residents are saying as well to come to a, I guess, an understanding. Or some middle ground at least,” Jurkowski said.

It’s not official yet. The plan still needs to go through two council assessments. If approved, the new fees will go into effect October 1.