Coyotes in Cape Coral

Photo by Roger Valdivia in Cape Coral June 12, 2023

While it’s no secret that there’s wildlife in Cape Coral and across Southwest Florida, it’s somewhat rare to capture such compelling photos.

But Roger Valdivia did. He took these photos of a coyote near Santa Barbara Boulevard South and Trafalgar Parkway around 6 p.m.

Photo by Roger Valdivia in Cape Coral June 12, 2023 Photo by Roger Valdivia in Cape Coral June 12, 2023

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission provided this information about coyotes:

Appearance:

The coyote is a member of the dog family. They weigh between 20 and 30 pounds, have pointed ears, a narrow muzzle, and bushy tail. Males tend to be larger than females.

Habitat:

Coyotes are native to North America. Once strictly a western species, coyotes now occur throughout the eastern United States. Coyotes began expanding their range into northwestern Florida in the 1970s, and are now considered to be a naturalized species in all 67 Florida counties.

Behavior:

The scientific name of the coyote, Canis latrans, literally means “barking dog.” Coyotes make a variety of vocalizations from barking to shrill yips and howls. They are active day or night, but usually most active at sunset and sunrise.

A coyote’s home range varies from 1,500 to 12,000 acres depending on the individual, food availability and other factors. Coyotes established in urban areas have smaller home ranges than coyotes in rural areas.

Coyotes have one breeding cycle per year. They can first breed when they are 10 months old. Breeding occurs in late winter and following a 63-day gestation period, 4 to 6 pups are born. They den in hollow logs, brush piles and burrows. Pups emerge from dens when they are about 3 weeks old. Parental care lasts until the pups are about 9 months old.

To avoid conflicts: