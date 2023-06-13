Suspect accused of dragging a puppy from a truck may face two counts of animal cruelty

James Albert Hayles, accused of dragging a puppy behind his truck, confessed to DeSoto County deputies for driving with a suspended license.

Charlotte County Animal Control said it is fully prepared to charge the driver of the vehicle with two counts of animal cruelty. However, it has to go through the State Attorney’s Office first, and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office identified that driver as 44-year-old James Hayles.

Hayles was arrested on Sunday for an active warrant out of Charlotte County for driving with a suspended license.

A DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a call from Little Willies RV Park about a suspicious vehicle. Coincidentally, the vehicle also matched the description of the vehicle the sheriff’s office was searching for that was caught on video dragging a puppy up Durant Street in Port Charlotte.

When the deputy interviewed Hayles, they said he confessed. Charlotte County Animal Control has forwarded the animal cruelty case to the State Attorney’s Office, requesting he be charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

One count for the unnecessary suffering of the six-month-old red-brown Catahoula mixed puppy named Diesel. Another count for illegally disposing of the puppy’s body has not been found.

WINK News spoke with Charlotte Animal Control employee Brian Jones about the case and Jamie Boyle a witness to the alleged crime.

“There’s a process to this once the case package gets submitted to the state attorney’s office. At that point, the case will be reviewed to determine if we’ve gathered enough evidence to support the allegations that we brought against somebody. We feel confident that we have, if the state agrees with us, then from that point on, they would probably request a warrant for that person’s arrest, which they would be formally charged. And then we would just take it from there,” Jones said.

“That dog was only a six-month-old puppy. I mean, that just… you know, when they’re young, you know, they’re young, they can’t keep up. Then like the neighbor said, with the bloody paw prints and stuff. I mean, it’s, it’s horrific. It’s just freakin horrific,” Boyle said.

Animal Control does believe it was not intentional, just a complete act of negligence and an accident.

Hayles is currently out of jail on bond for the license arrest.