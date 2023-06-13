Everblades celebrating back-to-back Kelly Cup championships at Hertz Arena

A celebration showcasing the brand new back-to-back Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades is raging at Hertz Arena Tuesday evening.

The massive turnout from the Blades’ dedicated fanbase was unavoidable. The enormous line of excited fans couldn’t wait to get inside Hertz Arena to celebrate the back-to-back champions.

Fans of all ages came out to support the 2023 championship Florida Everblades squad.

The Blades defeated the Idaho Steelheads in Game 5 on Friday at Hertz Arena. The team wasted no time and hosted the Kelly Cup in front of an elated sell-out audience all celebrating the back-to-back champs.

The festivities celebrating the Everblades championship run end at 9 p.m. at Hertz Arena. There’s food, drinks, a bounce house, a DJ and don’t forget to get your picture with the Kelly Cup while at the party.