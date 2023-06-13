Fort Myers man pleads guilty for firing gun outside house

Travis Lavon Anderson CREDIT Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Fort Myers man faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison.

Travis Lavon Anderson, 36, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon.

According to court documents, Anderson fired a gun 10 times in front of his home on Lantana Street on June 8, 2022.

The Fort Myers Police Department found three firearms and several dozen rounds of ammunition at his residence. As a previously convicted felon, Anderson is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under the law.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.