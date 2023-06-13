Residents leave Yacht Basin due to eviction notices

Damaged boats at the Fort Myers Yacht Basin. CREDIT: WINK News

The city of Fort Myers is handing out eviction notices to people who live in Yacht Basin.

Rodney MacDonnell has received an eviction notice and he’s not too upset. But he doesn’t plan on going anywhere until someone forces him to leave.

“I’m happy right here. Everything I need is right here,” MacDonnell said. Despite his sinking neighbors, green grass and random trash floating around him.

He has still tried to find somewhere else to go. MacDonnell said, “I’ve looked around. The closest one is the Marina town over there but they have like 10 on the waiting list.”

So MacDonnell’s waiting. If he has to, he’ll anchor out in the river. But that’s not his first choice.

“There are too many barnacles. Crazy with the barnacles out there,” MacDonnell said.

MacDonnell might be the only person still living in Yacht Basin, but there are many boats that still need to go.

WINK News spoke to one boat owner who had no idea about the eviction notice. WINK News also talked to someone on the list who says his boats have been gone for months. Now he’s working to make sure he doesn’t get hit with an eviction on his record.