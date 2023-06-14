Binto Thai Street Food Cafe relocates from Bonita to North Naples

Binto Thai Street Food Cafe recently took to the street and moved 9 miles south this spring from Bonita Springs to North Naples.

Binto’s last day of business in Bonita was March 28 at Shops at Hidden Lakes, the location on U.S. 41 where the restaurant was founded in early 2020 by Bonita Springs resident Jules Davis. Binto reopened in April at 6355 Naples Blvd. Suite 7 in North Naples, replacing the original location of Fuji Sushi Bar & Asian Kitchen.

Fuji operated for nearly 15 years in Boulevard Shoppes near Costco on Naples Boulevard. Fuji founders Jon and On Augsondthung still own and operate the Fuji Sushi Bar & Asian Kitchen location they opened last year in Founders Square, as well as the Yoko-San Ramen restaurant across the communal outdoor patio from the new Binto on Naples Boulevard.

