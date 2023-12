North Naples will no longer be home of Naples Coastal Kitchen, as it plans to close the doors at its original location Dec. 30 and reopen in Bonita Springs in January.

The restaurant first opened in 2017 on the southeast corner of U.S. 41 and Wiggins Pass Road in North Naples. Now, it will operate in the Prado at Spring Creek retail center off U.S. 41 where Cirella’s Italian Bistro & Sushi Bar was open for almost 17 years before closing in May.

