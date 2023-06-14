Coyote seen roaming around Cape Coral

A coyote was seen roaming around Southwest Florida’s largest city, and it’s concerning locals.

A Canis latrans, commonly known as a coyote, was caught on camera in Cape Coral. The animal is making the area around Santa Barbara Boulevard and Trafalgar Parkway its new home.

The good news is that people in the area said the animal is not aggressive, but others said they saw it confront some neighborhood dogs.

“Yesterday morning, when I was opening the blinds about 6:30 in the morning, I saw this thing in the blinds that looked like a dog, and I’m looking at it, and I’m like, that’s not a dog, some sort of dog, seemed smaller than a coyote, but I’ve never seen a coyote before,” neighbor John Bessepte said.

A little earlier, in April, a woman living near the area in Cape Coral sent WINK News a video of her dog getting confronted by a coyote.