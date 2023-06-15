PizzaJones! replacing barbecue restaurants in Naples

Jonesin’ for some good pizza? Chris Jones hopes you are. That’s why the Naples restaurateur launched PizzaJones! on May 24 to build upon the success of his two other local pizzerias, LowBrow Pizza & Beer in East Naples and Industry Pizza & Slice Shop in North Naples.

PizzaJones!, another “LowBrow joint,” replaced The BBQ Shop that Jones co-owned in North Naples. Jones reluctantly closed the barbecue joint earlier this year, but that large unit tucked away at 1040 Collier Center Way — in the North Collier Industrial Center off Old 41 near the Lee County line — still serves food to go and remains home to barbecue pits while being used as an incubator to test everything for PizzaJones!

“We’re sad to see barbecue go. We really wish we didn’t have to make that change, but we’re still going to cater barbecue,” he said.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.