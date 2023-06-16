Fentanyl, other drugs lead to arrest of Collier County man

Raymond Dunkle, 41. (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

A Collier County man is in custody after deputies say a stop led them to trafficking quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Raymond Dunkle, 41, was riding his bike early Friday morning when deputies stopped him for failing to have a light or reflector on his bike.

Dunkle was also accused of throwing a lit cigarette in a wooded area, which is a violation of state law due to the risk of starting a fire, according to CCSO.

During the stop, deputies said they found 8.1 grams of a fentanyl and cocaine mixture and 17.7 grams of methamphetamine in a pouch hanging from Dunkle’s neck. He was also accused of charging and attacking a deputy during his arrest.

Dunkle faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer with violence, all felonies.