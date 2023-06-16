Tim Aten Knows: City of Naples postpones July Fourth fireworks

Local government evoked some oohs and aahs last week regarding annual fireworks to celebrate America’s independence.

Naples City Council decided to postpone the city’s traditional Fourth of July fireworks display off the beach near the Naples Pier next month because of safety concerns. The annual parade will go on as planned on Independence Day, but instead of fireworks that night, council decided to sponsor a fireworks show in early December, most likely Dec. 2 to end the city’s three-day centennial celebration festival planned for Nov. 30 through Dec. 2.

“There is a consensus — or there’s a majority, I should say — in postponing it this year due to safety concerns,” Mayor Teresa Heitmann said at the June 7 meeting of Naples City Council.

