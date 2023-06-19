One person in custody after hours long standoff on Marco Island

According to the Marco Island Police Department, one person is in custody after a standoff on Marco Island.

Police say Chad Nelson has finally been taken into custody after an over three hour long standoff.

They say he was armed and with a handgun and threatening to shoot himself and others in the condo unit.

Those people were able to leave unharmed, but Nelson remained locked up in the unit threatening to shoot himself.

Swat teams from Marco Island Police Department and the Collier Sheriff’s Office were on Marco Island with guns raised, snipers ready, K-9 units and at least two drones.

They were just outside Island Manor Condominiums.

Officers were focusing on a certain unit on the second floor. They called out his name multiple times, telling him to come out with their arms raised.

He eventually did at 10 P.M. and was taken into custody without any incident.

Nelson is currently charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken to the Naples jail.

The section of Collier Boulevard has been officially cleared, with just a few officers remaining.

people who live here are now being allowed back.