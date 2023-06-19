Puppies left on roadside in Collier County

Puppies up for adoption in Collier County. CREDIT: SNIP COLLIER

Two large breed mix puppies are on the road to recovery after they were dumped in Collier County roughly 10 days ago.

According to Tom Kepp of the veterinary office SNIP Collier, they were found near the Bird Crew Sanctuary at Shady Hollow Lane and Immokalee Road.

Kepp is caring for the two puppies, believed to be a female and a male. He said the puppies are doing well after testing positive for Canine Parvovirus 10 days ago. Also, Kepp said they had hookworms and fleas when they were brought to him.

He believes many shelters cannot and will not take in animals in this condition.

He plans to have the 6-to-8-week-old puppies tested for Parvovirus again Monday. He hopes they will become healthy and can be adopted at that time.

Kepp described SNIP Collier as a spay and neuter organization that handles rescues, equipped with a low-cost clinic in Naples. SNIP Collier is building a campus in Immokalee.