A championship celebration through the halls at Evangelical Christian School. The newly crowned state champion softball team at ECS took a victory lap on campus with their classmates, friends and teachers cheering them on.

“Since we weren’t able to have fans there due to exams, it was really cool to come back to our school and seeing how many people were supporting us,” pitcher Zoe Yzaguirre said.

“This is kind of the last hurrah I have with them so just to soak it all in with the state championship means everything,” outfielder Makayla Jakubuwski

The Sentinels were able to bring the trophy to campus after a thrilling state championship win with eighth grader Paiton Billie-Alvarado delivering the hit to send Keaunna Green home for the winning run.

“It was actually really special as an eighth grader going up in that spot,” Billie-Alvarado said.

“In my head I was like get home get home get home,” Green recalled. “Like I was just trying to get there. And everyone as soon as I crossed home plate everyone was just like key you could’ve ran faster to get home. We couldn’t wait for you to get there.”

This title is extra special for Yzaguirre. Not only did she have a no hitter in the circle, she also won this title with her younger sister, two nieces and three others she considers cousins.

“We already spend a lot of time off the field together but to have these memories like it’s rare to have that much family on your team,” Yzaguirre said.