Fort Myers neighborhood waits for answers after double homicide

A Fort Myer neighborhood is full of people upset and waiting for answers after two people were gunned down with no word of any suspects in custody.

The Fort Myers Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms swarmed the neighborhood around Framingham Court and Deleon Street from late Sunday night into Monday morning. FMPD has not yet said if anyone has been arrested or if there are even any suspects.

While Fort Myers police said the shooting was not random and that the public is in no danger, neighbors told WINK News that having more information will help them sleep better at night.

One neighbor said he still can hear the gunshots ringing in his head and is happy he dialed 911.

“You could feel it… I just called, like, that same second because the cats were acting weird, I felt weird, I’m like, ‘I know that was a gun,'” said Alexander Destin. “You could just see on the look of the officers, some of them… it was heavy, the air was just heavy.”

Cindy Cunningham was house-sitting for her brother when she heard all the commotion.

“I heard this kind of sound like a rattling of pool balls or something like that, or something metal, you know, rasping across a corrugated surface,” Cunningham said. “I didn’t know what it was; the house kind of vibrated. I was like, ‘Wow, what is that?’ Came on out to go and see what was going on. And it turned out… I was talking to the neighbor and everything, he said, ‘Yeah, there were two bodies down there in the yard.’ I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, really?’ It’s just sort of terrifying.”

While the crime scene tape and law enforcement agencies are gone, neighbors still want to know what happened and why.