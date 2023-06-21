Sugarshack Downtown live music restaurant coming to Bonita Springs

Sugarshack takes its internationally successful music business to the next level with a local restaurant, bar and live entertainment venue under construction on Old 41 Road in downtown Bonita Springs.

The new Sugarshack Downtown builds on the epic sensation of Sugarshack Sessions, a digital music series that has operated in a Bonita backyard since 2014; and its Sugarshack Music Channel, which has more than 400,000 subscribers on YouTube. Sugarshack’s timeless new venture, expected to launch in early 2024, is a collaboration with Bonita-based developer Moran Kennedy Real Estate and Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., a craft beer brewery with nine locations in Maine.

“The key to Sugarshack Downtown is authenticity. These are community-focused people creating a special gathering spot in the heart of an authentic downtown. It will be a one-of-a-kind, must-visit destination,” said Kyle Moran, principal of Moran Kennedy, a local firm focusing on revitalizing downtown Bonita with multiple projects off Old 41.

