Since Hurricane Milton, a pile of debris has been ticking off residents in one Bonita Springs neighborhood.

Homeowners on Hickory Boulevard say Lee County workers cleared one side of the street and ignored the other.

WINK News first spoke with homeowners along Hickory Boulevard at the beginning of the month about the debris that lined the streets.

In that first story, the Lee County Waste Operations Center confirmed crews would clear out the debris that weekend.

Now, almost a month later, couches, downed trees and piles of sand sit by the road.

Neighbors watched as one side of the road was cleared but the other side still sits untouched.

These homeowners say they feel forgotten.

“You know, it attracts rats, you know. I mean, it’s unhealthy. Come pick it up. You have people out here,” said resident Dave Kessel. “You have people on the beach that are paying property taxes up in the amount of $90,000 a year pick it up. I think they pay enough to get the stuff picked up.”

Thanksgiving is on Thursday and hurricane season ends just days after that.

While these homeowners were told to have patience, that’s running thin.

Lee County told WINK News it has done extensive debris removal along this area of Hickory Boulevard and plans to do another pass.