Hole-in-one hit by a 97-year-old woman in Fort Myers

Lois Kilish, 97, celebrated after hitting a hole-in-one while golfing with friends in June at a Fort Myers golf and tennis community.

Golfing is one of Kilish’s longstanding hobbies. She’s a great example of demonstrating it’s never too late to accomplish something rare while doing what you love.

“They tell me I’m a pretty good putter. I have made putts from here to that cart, and one of the girls, she says, ‘Oh, that was a fluke,’ and I said, ‘No, it’s not, it’s a miracle,’ that’s the way I feel about the hole-in-one, it’s not a fluke, it’s a miracle,” Kilish said.

Standing 63 yards away from the hole, Kilish hit the hole-in-one on the 14th hole, which is a par three at the Seven Lakes Golf and Tennis Community in the Villas.

“We kept saying it didn’t go past, it’s got to be in there, but until she picked it up, then we knew it was definitely in the hole,” Kilish said.

She first began golfing 40 years ago and never stopped.

“I always went from the men’s tee, and they said, why? And I said I need the experience. I don’t care what my score is; I need the experience of hitting,” Kilish said.

Picture of Lois Kilish’s hole-in-one on bulletin board. CREDIT: WINK News

Word of the miraculous shot is proudly displayed on the bulletin. Given it’s such an impressive feat, does she use her hole-in-one bragging rights? Not this experienced golfer.

“I don’t do anything special. I’m just lucky,” Kilish said.

She turns 98 on Dec. 6, she hit the hole-in-one on June 6, meaning she was exactly 97-and-a-half when she hit that shot.