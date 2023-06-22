7 arrested in undercover prostitution operation in Collier County

Mugshots of suspects arrested in undercover prostitution operation. CREDIT: COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

An undercover operation targeting those soliciting prostitutes led to several arrests in Collier County.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the men arrested Wednesday all offered to pay for sexual acts before going to an agreed-upon location and handing over money.

The suspects were arrested and taken to the Naples Jail Center.

Those arrested were identified as: