WINK News

Watch Now

West Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda to close for roadwork

Writer: Rachel Murphy
Published: Updated:
Punta Gorda road redirect
Map of detour for West Marion Avenue CREDIT City of Punta Gorda

Roadwork in Punta Gorda will block West Marion Avenue between Taylor Road and U.S. 41 South.

The road will be closed to all traffic starting Monday, at 7 a.m. The road will reopen on Tuesday.

Sunland Paving will be working on roadway restoration under the Florida Department of Transportation’s guidance.

Road signs and boards will be in place. Traffic will be routed south on Taylor Road from West Marion Avenue for redirection back to U.S. 41 southbound.

Sunland Paving advises using caution in areas where workers and detours are present.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.