Cancer-causing gas in Fort Myers: common questions answered

People who live and work near the Lee Sar American Contract Systems plant in Fort Myers are dealing with the fact that they could be breathing in toxic chemicals.

The Environmental Protection Agency said people nearby may have an elevated lifetime risk of cancer. The facility has been spewing a colorless, odorless gas since 2011.

“We have children. We have two young kids, four and eight. They go to school in the area, they do extracurriculars in the area. And obviously, we’re outside all the time. So as soon as I found out it was immediate what are the immediate concerns? What are the long-term effects? And what’s being done about it?” Nisha Sanjurjo said, a parent that lives near the facility.

“What’s their exposure, then what can we do to limit the exposure? And also what what’s going to happen now that they have been exposed? Is there something we should be doing to try to find out if there are risks associated with it?” David Larson said.

WINK News also spoke with David Torres, who works at the United Martial Arts a mile from the plant.

“Even during summer camp, you know, we try to have classes indoors and not run around outside and stuff like that. So I think their exposure is minimal,” Torres said.

WINK News found answers to common questions about the exposure:

What health effects result from exposure?

The CDC reports small amounts can cause eye, nose and throat irritation along with skin rash.

More serious or a large burst of exposure can cause severe breathing issues, skin burns, convulsions and a coma.

Long-term, chronic exposure can lead to cancer.

The EPA calculates risk based on a combination of concentration and length of time.

Who is most at risk?

Facility workers who are around the gas, closely, all the time.

People who live nearby, and are exposed to less gas daily, face a smaller risk.

Those exposed over a lifetime — such as 70 years — face the biggest cancer risk. However, the American Contract Systems plant has been emitting gas for a little more than a decade.

How long does ethylene oxide stay in your system?

Fortunately not too long. The gas leaves your body within hours or days.

When inhaled, ethylene oxide is genotoxic. Meaning it damages DNA. It can interfere with signals sent to our cells, allowing them to turn cancerous.