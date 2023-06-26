BigShots Golf terminates plans to open in Collier County

Plans for the old Golden Gate Golf Course property continue to change as BigShots Golf terminated its lease agreement with Collier County this month.

The county purchased the 165-acre property in 2019 for nearly $28 million, and BigShots entered a contract with the county in May 2021 to build a golf and entertainment facility.

After six extensions of its financial contingency period, allowing for finalization of design and budgeting, the Dallas-headquartered company notified the county June 19 that it will be terminating the lease. Under the contract, BigShots had the right to terminate the contract without penalty if it gave notice prior to the expiration of the contingency period.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.