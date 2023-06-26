Cape Coral City Council to meet regarding investigation into Councilwoman Cummings

A Cape Coral councilwoman is fighting back against what she says is a mission to get her off the city council based on a faulty report.

A 27-page report said Councilwoman Patty Cummings did not live in District 4 while running to represent it on the Cape Coral City Council. In addition, a new report found she didn’t cooperate in the investigation.

At 4:30 p.m. Monday, the Cape Coral City Council will gather for a special meeting to discuss the findings of the investigation into Cummings’ conduct.

When Cummings ran for the District 4 seat, she claimed to live along Palm Tree Boulevard, which is in the district. However, according to the report, there’s evidence that she lived on Southwest 50th Terrace in District 2.

The report said Cummings did not live in District 4 until March 22 of this year, four months after the November election.

In addition to calling the report a “witch hunt,” Cummings said there is nothing else about where she lives that should call her qualifications into question.

Cummings also posted a 20-minute video to her Facebook page in which she said all of this is a setup and denied not cooperating with the investigation.

“Now, I’m letting you all know my side my truth of what’s really going on behind the scenes,” Cummings said. “My lawyer has sent her another letter letting her know the statute laws that I have met all qualifications and what she is doing is unconstitutional.”

WINK News has reached out to Cummings for her take on Monday’s special council meeting.