Chopper video captures street racer crash, arrests after LCSO bust

A street racer and his passenger are in custody after overturning while trying to flee Lee County deputies who found a group of racers doing doughnuts in a parking lot.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Mateo Gonzalez Juan, 22, and Erik de Anda, 20, were arrested Sunday night after deputies found a crowd of people doing doughnuts in the Target plaza at 15880 San Carlos Blvd. in Iona.

Over 100 cars were in the plaza, and the crowd scattered when deputies arrived. Gonzalez Juan’s car struck someone while leaving the parking lot, sending them bouncing off the hood.

Deputies chased the cars down San Carlos Boulevard. Gonzalez Juan’s car hit the median and flipped, leading to his arrest and de Anda’s.

Mateo Gonzalez Juan 22, and Erik de Anda, 20. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Gonzalez Juan faces charges of racing a motor vehicle in a parking lot, reckless driving, reckless driving with damage to people or property and fleeing police. De Anda faces a charge of riding as a passenger in a racing competition.

Deputies arrested several other people present in that Target plaza for the racing.