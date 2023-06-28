DeSantis issues statement after recent protests against new immigration law

FILE – Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual Basque Fry at the Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, Nev., Saturday, June 17, 2023. A federal judge has struck down Florida rules championed by DeSantis restricting Medicaid coverage for transgender treatments. Judge Robert Hinkle wrote Wednesday, June 21, that a health code rule and a new state law violate federal law, saying “gender identity is real” and treatments are backed by major medical associations. He accused the state of attacking funding of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for biased political reasons. (AP Photo/Andy Barron, File)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a statement in light of recent protests on Florida’s new immigration law.

Senate Bill 1718 becomes law on Saturday and cracks down on hiring or helping undocumented immigrants.

Another part of the law demands all employers with more than 25 workers verify they are legally allowed to work in the U.S.

The following is the complete statement from Jeremy T. Redfern, press secretary for the governor’s office.

We are grateful that the legislature got SB 1718 to the governor’s desk for his signature.

SB 1718 counteracts the effects of illegal immigration on Florida, a problem willfully enabled by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure our nation’s southern border. The media has been deliberately inaccurate about this distinction between legal and illegal immigration to create this very sort of outrage based on a false premise.

Any business that exploits this crisis by employing illegal aliens instead of Floridians will be held accountable.

Every country has a sovereign right to defend its borders. The U.S. should as well. Governor DeSantis will act within his authority when the Biden Administration fails or refuses to do so.