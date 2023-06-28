Immigration law protest happening now in Fort Myers

The protests against new, strict immigration laws in Florida have begun.

Hundreds of protesters have begun marching Wednesday.

They began in Centennial Park in Downtown Fort Myers and will end up at a Hispanic restaurant named El Nuevo Maguey by around 1 p.m.

As of 12. p.m., they are taking a break at Terry Park.

Drivers can expect traffic delays and detours, starting from Centennial Park eastbound on First Street, continuing onto Palm Beach Boulevard and ending near Miromar Street.

Palm Beach Boulevard will be shut down in the eastbound direction, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Myers Police Department has extra security in the area.

“They came here for better life that’s all they want my mom is Mexican she crossed the border for me for a better life, and I came here to protest for others who are terrified about this law that’s going to enter Saturday,” said Stephanie, protestor.

The law is one of the strongest anti-illegal immigration laws in the country.

It goes into affect July 1 and will require businesses with 25 or more employees to use e-verify to check the employment eligibility of employees. Employers who fail to use e-verify will be fined a $1,000 a day.

It also…

Suspends the license of any employer who knowingly employs an illegal immigrant

Enhances penalties for human smuggling

Provides $12 million to continue the unauthorized alien transport program

Bans local governments from issuing identification documents to illegal immigrants

Requires hospitals to collect and report healthcare costs for illegal immigrants

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.

