Collier County couple accused of fentanyl trafficking; 2 pounds seized

A Collier County husband and wife face fentanyl trafficking charges after detectives seized over two pounds of the lethal opioid during a search.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, detectives searched the couple’s Desoto Boulevard residence on Tuesday. During the search detectives recovered over 10,000 fentanyl pills disguised as legitimate prescription oxycodone pills. An infant and a young child were also inside the residence.

Angel Pablo Socorro Blanco, 36, and his wife Joseline Pech Arcos, 23, face charges of fentanyl trafficking over 28 grams. Socorro Blanco also faces charges of sale and delivery of fentanyl and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

The search warrant stemmed from a three-month CCSO investigation during which the couple sold an undercover detective 500 fentanyl pills weighing 53.2 grams. Socorro Blanco also gave the detective samples of fentanyl pills, arrest reports said.

2 pounds of green-dyed fentanyl seized during the drug bust. Photo Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

During the search, detectives discovered two heat-sealed plastic bags containing a total of 10,634 green fentanyl pills inside the residence. The fentanyl weighed 2.37 pounds.

The fentanyl pills were imprinted with “M” and “30” to resemble prescription “30 M” oxycodone hydrochloride 30mg pills.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, criminal networks increasingly disguise fentanyl by mixing it into pills designed to mimic prescription painkillers.

Just 2mg of fentanyl is a lethal dosage for most people, and even exposure can cause a fatal reaction, according to the DEA.