Statewide advisory against mosquitos after 4 malaria cases

Mosquito (CREDIT: WINK News)

The Florida Department of Health is issuing a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory following four confirmed cases of malaria in Sarasota County.

Malaria is transmitted through infected mosquitoes. The advisory issued on Wednesday warns residents to take precautions by applying bug spray and avoiding areas with high mosquito populations.

They also advise wearing long-sleeved clothing when possible, especially during sunrise and sunset when mosquitoes are most active.

The Health Department continues to work closely with local partners and county mosquito control. Aerial and ground mosquito spraying continues to mitigate the risk of further transmission.

The cause of malaria has been identified as the Plasmodium vivax species. Effective treatment is readily available through hospitals and other healthcare providers.

If you have symptoms of the following, please seek medical attention:

Fever

Chills

Sweats

Nausea/vomiting

Headache

