Iona McGregor Fire confirmed crews accidently hit a natural gas line while installing a fence, forcing Kingston Square to evacuate.

This happened in the Tropicana Mobile Home Park in Fort Myers. They are currently rebuilding from Hurricane Ian.

TECO and a Lee County vehicle were on scene.

A TECO Spokesperson said crews damaged a one and a quarter inch pipeline.

An Iona firefighter said they closed the leak.

No roads are closed.