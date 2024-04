A ballerina moves to Ft. Myers and works at a local gas station to provide funds for her family back home in Venezuela. All in the hopes of becoming a professional ballerina in the States. CREDIT: ROSIMARY CARDENAS

20-year-old Ballerina Rosimary Cardeas started dancing at the age of seven in Barquisimeto, Venezuela.

Cardeas says since she was born, the Venezuelan political power has put a strain on her dance career and family. Her first job was as a ballet teacher, with her paycheck going straight to her family for food.

CREDIT: ROSIMARY CARDEAS CREDIT: ROSIMARY CARDEAS

“The situation of the government in Venezuela is really bad,” said Cardenas, “So I couldn’t have the opportunity to Dance there anymore.”

At the age of 15, Cardeas left her family and continued to dance in Peru for two years. Soon, an opportunity to move to the United States surfaced, staying with family in Ft. Myers.

“That was hard because we were so close,” said Cardenas. “I found I had family here and lived with them because I needed someone to give me love in my family.”

Once moved into Ft. Myers, Cardeas was able to find work at the Marathon Gas Station, just off of Cypress Lake. She’s a student at Gulfshore Ballet ,Southwest Florida’s premier not-for-profit school of Classical Ballet. CREDIT: WINK NEWS

“I work there from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm,” said Cardenas. “Then after that, I have to come to my practice and 4 hours here in class.”

Cardeas said working those long hours are worth it, especially with her brother in medical school to become a doctor for her home country.

“I think that’s a big motivation for me, to know that they are good there. They are healthy.”

Gulfshore Ballet will be holding one of their biggest performances of the year, Sleeping Beauty.

To purchase tickets for the Saturday, April 20, Sleeping Beauty Performance, click here.