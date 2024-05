The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has made it clear, the party at Barefoot Lake is over.

Following the barrage of complaints and concerns from visitors to the makeshift beach, LCSO has now established a mobile command center to monitor the private property.

Roughly 200 people visit Barefoot Lake in Lehigh Acres, which makes for a melting pot for hijinks.

A fight had broken out, and a man was arrested after going on a punching spree after he was asked to slow down his dirt bike.

Now, with the mobile command center, ATV and dirt bike riders will need to find a different location to ride their vehicles.

Fortunately, a new outdoor trail system is opening soon in Southwest Florida, the first of its kind in the region.

The 74MX at the RKC are closed tracks designed for motocross and supercross. The trail system will also build a campground and lake amenities.

