Lottery thief suspect Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are looking for information regarding a man who allegedly stole several lottery tickets from a Fort Myers gas station.

Detectives said the suspect entered the Mobil Gas Station on Gladiolus Drive on Jan. 22 and purchased several items including two lottery tickets.

He then asked the clerk for several more tickets, which he grabbed and left without paying.

If you recognize this person or have any information regarding the robbery call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit an anonymous tip here and through the P3 Tips mobile app.