The heavy rain across Southwest Florida caused a gas station’s roof to collapse in North Fort Myers.

Lee County was under a flood advisory due to the heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday. Ten inches of rain were recorded in Cape Coral, including reports of extensive flooding.

The Mobil gas station on the corner of Hancock Bridge Parkway and Orange Grove Boulevard saw massive leaks Monday afternoon. Lines of trash cans were set up to contain the leaks and water was all over the floors.

The extent of the damage is not yet known.

