On Thursday morning, a worker in Labelle Nature Park was attacked by a homeless man. According to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been identified but not yet located.

WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean exclusively spoke with the man who was attacked. He was in good spirits as he was on his way back to the park, a place he says he enjoys. CREDIT: WINK News

He told us he is OK. EMS treated him on the scene.

A neighbor of Labelle Nature Park, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that while it is a great tranquil place, it has increasingly become more dangerous over the years.

“We really don’t go as often as we used to because we generally feel like it’s unsafe, or there’s always something that makes us feel uncomfortable going on there,” she said. “I have personally called on at least one occasion about gunshots being fired on set on a separate occasion in the nature park.”

Students from local schools come to the park on Earth Day. It offers plenty of nature and a beautiful river view.

The Rotary Club, the Recreation Board and the city run the park.

Several people told WINK News they’ve seen an increase of unhoused people in the park.

One mother even said she might consider moving if the crime doesn’t it get any better.

“If I see that they’re taking proactive steps to like, improve the safety concerns and prevent them instead of just reacting to each situation, then no, of course, we would love to stay here where we are,” she said.

She continued, “Personally, as a mother, I would feel more comfortable if there were more frequent patrols in and around the nature park of law enforcement, and I feel like that may help establish a better presence and address and maybe even prevent more crime from happening in the area.

“There are more than two instances besides this current one of very concerning crime matters. And I feel like the park is very largely unregulated as it comes to like day-to-day happenings.”

If you have any information on this stabbing, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.