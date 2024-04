Credit: WINK News

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to LaBelle Nature Park after receiving information about an altercation between two individuals.

It happened Thursday morning at approximately 7:53.

Deputies searched the park in an attempt to locate one of the parties involved. However, the person was not located.

During this time, Upthegrove Elementary School was placed on a precautionary lockdown.

It was determined that there was no threat to the community.