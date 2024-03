What is next for the City of Palms Park. CREDIT: WINK News

Fort Myers City Council denied Pitch Prime’s most recent negotiated final terms for the redevelopment of City of Palms Park at a March 18 meeting.

The decision follows the Council’s denial of City Manager Marty Lawing’s recommendation to reject all proposals submitted for the redevelopment of City of Palms Park and reissue Request for Proposals during a Feb. 20 meeting.

On March 18, Lawing presented what he described as the best and final terms Pitch Prime can agree to concerning the former spring training home of the Boston Red Sox.

