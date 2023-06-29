Naples families move into homes made by Habitat for Humanity

Four families are getting new homes with Habitat for Humanity in North Naples.

One of the four families became homeowners Thursday as they purchased their new home in Whippoorwill Neighborhood.

“Relief is all I really feel today because I know how hard my mom worked for this day,” Matteo Diaz said.

The condo-style homes are designed to offer a unique housing option to local families. Three-bedroom, two-bath affordable homes with not interest mortgages.

“I moved from Brazil when I was 19, 23 years ago. And I lived in California for 21, which was never possible in California. It’s very expensive. So I’m very happy. It’s the real American dream,” Remily Brito said.

Brito, her two kids and her dog are moving from a cramped two-bedroom apartment into a home of their own.

“A lot of happiness and excitement because my process was a little longer than expected. But we are super happy and blessed and thankful and very thankful to everyone who helped us through the way,” Brito said.

“I was just waiting for that exact moment that I got the key and we signed the papers. And that moment I just felt the air come out of my breath… saying finally… I get my own room,” Diaz said.

Families interested in working with Habitat first have to apply, then interview and wait to be approved. They also must complete 500 sweat equity hours before moving in.

