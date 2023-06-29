Severe weather causes damage to North Fort Myers community

Fences are down, just-replaced metal street signs are snapped at the base, and debris is everywhere.

A severe storm Wednesday night caused a lot damage to a North Fort Myers community.

At face value, it doesn’t look that bad but homes in a community still have tarps on the roof from from Hurricane Ian.

One of those tarps was tossed onto a light pole.

Neighbors once again will be picking up the pieces here after the severe storm.

Neighbors said some street signs were just replaced recently after Ian.

There are also pieces of siding from homes scattered everywhere.

One woman who lives in the community was at home during the storm and was shocked at how severe it was.

“It was between seven and eight o’clock, and it was just raining so hard,” the woman said. “The wind was blowing so hard. The rain was sideways. The thunder, the lightning, we had it all going on all at once. It was probably one of the scariest things I’ve been through.”