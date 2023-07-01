Permitless gun carry law goes into effect Saturday

A big change for gun owners goes into on Saturday. You will no longer need a concealed carry permit.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the permitless carry law earlier this year. Many gun owners see this as a huge win; on the other side, people fear it will lead to more gun violence.

The new law clarifies that owners cannot bring a gun to police stations, courthouses, polling places, schools or airports. It’s important to mention this is not an open carry law; the firearm has to be concealed.

Once the new law goes into effect, Floridians will no longer need a permit to carry a concealed weapon. A photo ID is required while carrying and must be presented when requested.

Many requirements would remain. You must still be at least 21 years old and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. Background checks are also required.

A variety of guns on display. Photo credit: WINK News

The law won’t change the process of legally buying a gun, and they still are prohibited in some places. It does not mean open carry; the firearm has to be concealed. Another big change is not having to take firearm safety courses.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, you must still meet the same criteria to qualify for a concealed weapon or firearms license. Florida concealed licenses are still valid.

Restrictions remain wherever it is unlawful to carry a firearm. You are not required to complete training or pay a licensing fee.