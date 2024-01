Omari Love Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Fort Myers man with an active warrant has been arrested after allegedly fleeing from officers and leaving behind a gun during the pursuit.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, an officer identified an individual with an active warrant walking on Palm Avenue on Monday.

When the officer activated his lights, 18-year-old Omari Love fled and discarded a cross-body bag during the pursuit.

Responding officers established a perimeter and found Love hiding inside a home under construction.

A gun reportedly stolen through the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was found inside the discarded bag.

Love was arrested for resisting and obstructing without violence and unlawful carrying of a concealed firearm.