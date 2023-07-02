Celebrating Fourth of July on Fort Myers Beach

This weekend marks the first Fourth of July weekend since Hurricane Ian devastated the entire area.

Homes, businesses and beaches were completely destroyed.

But after nine months since the storm, a sense of normality is beaming onto the beach.

Fourth of July on Fort Myers Beach won’t have fireworks, but beachgoers say they still would rather be here than anywhere else on this holiday weekend.

Families and kids playing ball and setting up umbrellas and tents, a full beach. Businesses are back open. You would think a hurricane never hit this place if it wasn’t for the repairs still in progress.

“Besides Time Square being gone and pier being gone this looks just like normal, it really does,” said Jack Tellin, who grew up on Fort Myers Beach.

And whether you’re a local or visitor, you can feel the strong atmosphere at Fort Myers Beach.

Several businesses have opened since Ian, and while they still need some help, they are thankful to be here.

“Really good things will probably never be the same, but it will still be fun. There’s fireworks, but no parade, but we’re definitely still having fun,” said Robert Riley, Yucatan Beach stand manager.

And even though it feels like normal to an extent, business owners on Fort Myers Beach said they still need support, but they know it will only get better from here with time.