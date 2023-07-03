Industry Pizza & Slice Shop closes in North Naples

While still taking his “fancy pizza” to new levels, Naples restaurateur Chris Jones permanently closed his Industry Pizza & Slice Shop on Friday, the last day of June.

The local pizzeria operated since May 2019 on the northeast corner of Pine Ridge Road and Yahl Street in a North Naples retail center bookended by Bonjour and Chinatown restaurants.

During its four-year run, Industry Pizza’s pinnacle perhaps took place two years ago when Dave “El Presidente” Portnoy made a surprise visit to the local pizzeria. During one of his popular One Bite pizza review videos, the founder of Barstool Sports rated Industry’s The Plain Cheese Pizza a 7.7, a high ranking for Portnoy.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.