Fort Myers Police officers have arrested a man after, they said, he appeared so drunk he had to be taken to the hospital.

Officers found Carl Beneche in his car with two children along Cleveland Avenue and Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

According to the arrest report, Beneche threw up while speaking with officers, lost balance and appeared to stop answering questions.

The two kids in the car were not hurt.

He faces charges for DUI, child neglect and driving on a suspended license.